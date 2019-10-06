TODAY
Oct. 6
LIVE ON THE GREEN — Enjoy live music by Smorgy and lawn games at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
ORCHIDS SHOW AND SALE — Napa Valley Orchid Society hosts its annual show and sale “Explosion of Orchids” from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Learn about re-potting orchids and how to get them to re-bloom at home. Free admission. Info, nv-os.org.
PLANT SALE — The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a plant sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, (more than 125 species) for shade or sun will be available for sale. Free admission. Info, napavalleycnps.org.
CIRCUS — Zoppé Italian Family Circus performs its latest show “La Nonna” at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$45. Info, www.eandmpresents.org.
CAR SHOW — Napa Volunteer Fire Station No. 22, 6485 Gordon Valley Road, Napa, hosts its annual car show fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission and parking. Festivities include food, drinks and a raffle. Info, 331-5846.
SING NAPA VALLEY — Sing Napa Valley presents “Xpect the UnXpected” at The Runway by Patrick Restaurant and Bar at the Napa County Airport, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
MONDAY
Oct. 7
GUIDED TREE WALK — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a guided tree walk at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about local trees and enjoy Napa’s natural beauty. Meet at the corner of Jefferson and Oak streets. Free admission. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
FREE FLU SHOTS —Napa County hosts a free flu shot clinic at Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available this year. Call 707-253-4270 to make an appointment.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Dr. Louise Aronson discusses her book “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimaging Life” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TUESDAY
Oct. 8
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘THE PRINCESS BRIDE’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “The Princess Bride” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artist Kamrooz Aram discusses his work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 9
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FREE FLU SHOTS — Napa County hosts a free flu shot clinic at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available this year. Call 707-253-4270 to make an appointment.
THURSDAY
Oct. 10
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
HOUSING FORUM — The Napa Valley Register hosts a town hall meeting about housing in Napa County and the cost of living from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at CrossWalk Church, 2590 First St., Napa. Free admission. Speakers include Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio; American Canyon mayor Leon Garcia; and Fair Housing Napa Valley Executive Director Pablo Zatarain. RSVP required: bit.ly/2mc7F2V.
BRENDAN JAMES — Singer-songwriter Brendan James performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$20. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Oct. 11
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — The Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its new photo show at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
BILLY COBHAM — Drummer Billy Cobham performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Guest Randy Brecker is also scheduled to appear. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE BELLE OF AMHERST’ — Jennifer King stars at poet Emily Dickinson in the one-woman show “The Belle of Amherst” at Napa Valley College Performing Art Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Oct. 12
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop “Onions, Garlic, Shallots and other Edible Alliums” at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
CUB-O-RAMA — Boy Scouts of America Silverado district hosts Cub-O-Rama at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to this free event, which will have an archery range, arts and crafts, a jump house and other activities. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food will be available for purchase. Info, 328-1353.
CLIMATE OF ACTION — Democrats of Napa Valley present the forum Climate of Action: Creating a Healthy and Sustainable Future from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Learn about everyday actions that can make a difference. Topics include climate-smart food and agriculture; and reducing your carbon footprint. Admission is $25-$45. Info, napavalleydems.org/climate.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘ÁGA‘ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Russian film “Ága” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Filmmaker and author Tiffany Shlain discusses her book “24/6: The Power of Unplugging One Day a Week” at Copperfield’s Books, 3740 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, at 5 p.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/tiffany-shlain.
HARVEST HOEDOWN — Calistoga Rotary presents its Harvest Hoedown fundraiser at the Napa County Fairgrounds at 5:30 p.m. The event includes a barbecue dinner by Rick Warkel, silent and live auctions, and live music by the LC Diamonds. Tickets are $90. Info, at calistogarotary.org; 266-4967.
BILLY COBHAM — Drummer Billy Cobham performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Guest Randy Brecker is also scheduled to appear. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
