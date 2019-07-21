Today
July 21
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
ART SHOW — Artist Peter Scaturro hosts an open studio show from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 146 Monte Vista Drive in Napa. His works include abstract expressionist paintings, drawings and ceramic sculpture. Info, peterscaturro.com; peteralbertscaturro@gmail.com.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from noon.-3 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
JD & THE STRAIGHT SHOT — JD & The Straight Shot performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
MEET THE AUTHORS — Authors Bo Kearns and Richard Tres discuss their new works at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
MONDAY
July 22
MUSIC & MOVEMENT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
July 23
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
July 24
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more.
WILD AMERICAN CANYON — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild American Canyon presentation about monarch butterflies at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Papal biographer and scholar George Weigel presents “My Unexpected Life with Pope St John Paul II” at Kolbe Academy-Trinity Prep, 2055 Redwood Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, 258-9030; kolbetrinity.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
July 25
MANDY HARVEY — Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $19-$39. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
July 26
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
ROYAL JELLY JIVE — The band Royal Jelly Jive performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
COMEDY — Comedian Katie Rubin presents “Why I Died: A Comedy” at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
July 27
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235; napalibray.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MASTER GARDENERS RECRUITMENT MEETING — Are you a Napa County resident who enjoys gardening? The Napa County Master Gardeners are looking for new members and are hosting a recruitment meeting at the UCCE Meeting Room 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa, from 1:30-3 p.m. Application forms will only be available at these meetings. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
ROYAL JELLY JIVE — The band Royal Jelly Jive performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA YOUTH SYMPHONY — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the Napa Youth Symphony Chamber Music Strings Recital at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/nvys.html.