Upcoming Events

SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.

READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Rangers will be reading “An Egg is Quiet” and host a craft activity. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.