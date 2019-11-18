To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Nov. 18
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Nov. 19
NAPA VALLEY HARMONIZERS — Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261-0989.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 20
TEEN CRAFT HOUR — Make miniature book necklaces and keychains at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Open to children ages 11-18. All materials provided – while supplies last. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Nov. 21
RESILIENCE WORKSHOP —Center for Mind-Body Medicine Founder James S. Gordon hosts “Resilience Workshop: Moving Through and Beyond Trauma,” a free workshop to help individuals take important steps toward becoming a more resilient, self-healing and inclusive community, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, from noon-4 p.m. Info, lincolntheater.com.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make DIY scrunchies from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
PHOTOEYE — Sonoma-based photographer Ron Zak discusses photography during a PhotoEye lecture at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Building 3700, Room 3706), Napa, at 6:30 p.m. PhotoEye is a quarterly photo lecture series organized by the Napa Valley College Photography Department featuring in-person presentations by noted photographers and other contemporary image makers. Free admission. Info, napavalleycollegephotography.squarespace.com/photoeye; 256-7113.
REMARKABLE JOURNEYS — John Comisky discusses his travels in New Zealand and Australia during the Remarkable Journeys series at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
FRIDAY
Nov. 22
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The event features 86 local and regional artisanal artists and chefs. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
PUPPET FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its 23rd annual Puppet Festival at 7 p.m. The event includes two live acts. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
SATURDAY
Nov. 23
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
ACORNS TO OAKS — Join the effort to re-oak native oaks and plant trees to restore lost oaks. Volunteers will help plant acorns at Alston Park, 2001 Dry Creek Road, Napa, from 9-11:30 a.m. Volunteers are also needed to help weed planting areas and install protection around the plantings. All ages welcome. RSVP encouraged. Info, naparcd.org/event/volunteer-community-oak-planting-day; Ashley@NapaRCD.org ; 707-690-3117.
SANTA PAWS — Santa poses for photos with your pets at Pet Food Express, 3916 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Photos are $10 per photo. Proceeds benefit Paws For Healing. Info, pawsforhealing.org.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The event features 86 local and regional artisanal artists and chefs. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
HISTORY TOUR — The Napa County Historical Society hosts a historic walking tour of downtown Napa at 10:30 a.m. Walkers will depart from the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa. Check in is at 10:15 a.m. Registration is $20; $15 for members. Info, napahistory.org; 224-1739.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org/events.
SNACK HOUR — Join Chef Lisa Núñez-Hancock and learn how to make delicious and nutritious pumpkin and spice flavored energy balls at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at noon. This hands-on cooking class is for children and families. Free admission. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org/events.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. . Info, napalibrary.org/events.
PUPPET WORKSHOP — Make your own puppet and learn the art of puppeteering during the Puppet Festival Workshop at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Admission is $15. RSVP recommended. All ages welcome. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts its Christmas boutique from 2-5:30 p.m. The boutique features holiday decorations and gifts, home-baked goods, and raffles of quilts, afghans and gift baskets.Free admission.
PUPPET FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its 23rd annual Puppet Festival at 2:30 p.m. The event includes two live acts. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
SUNDAY
Nov. 24
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features 86 local and regional artisanal artists and chefs. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts its Christmas boutique from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The boutique features holiday decorations and gifts, home-baked goods, and raffles of quilts, afghans and gift baskets. Free admission.
CONCERT — The North Bay Wind Ensemble performs at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 3 p.m. Admission is pay what you can. Info, musicnapavalley.org.