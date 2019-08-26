Today
Aug. 26
MUSIC & MOVEMENT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Aug. 27
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘THE THREE AMIGOS’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “The Three Amigos” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 8 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 28
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Aug. 29
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FRIDAY
Aug. 30
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
BLESSING OF THE GRAPES — Grgich Hills Estate, 1829 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford, hosts its annual Blessing of the Grapes ceremony from 10 a.m.-noon. Toast the beginning of the 2019 harvest during this age-old celebration. Free admission. Info, grgich.com/events/napa; 963-2784.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SATURDAY
Aug. 31
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS — The Napa County Main Library, 580 Coombs St. in Napa, hosts an emergency preparedness workshop at 2 p.m. Attendees get a better understanding on how to be better equipped when a disaster hits. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
SUPERHERO SATURDAY — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Captain Marvel” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
OPERA — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the opera film “Ariadne Auf Naxos” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SUNDAY
Sept. 1
CIDERFEST — The Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts its annual Ciderfest from noon-3 p.m. Spend the afternoon listening to live music while sampling local ciders. Admission is free. Full-price drink tickets will be available for sale on-site during the event. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/ciderfest2019.