Upcoming Events

CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.

‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.

‘THE TIN WOMAN’ — The Valley Players present “The Tin Woman” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.

SATURDAY

March 7

NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.