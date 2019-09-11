TODAY
Sept. 11
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
REMEMBERING 9/11— Napa Sunrise Rotary hosts a memorial service to remember those lost during the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will be held at the 9/11 Memorial Garden on the 1000 block of Main Street in downtown Napa at 4 p.m. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 12
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Sept. 13
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
JAPANESE CHIT-CHAT — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Japanese Chit-Chat at 2:30 p.m. This group is meant for people to practice the Japanese language in a safe, open, and non-judgmental environment. Any level of proficiency is welcome. Learn simple words and phrases or come to chit-chat! Info, napalibrary.org/events.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Jacqueline Arellano presents her paintings at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Kabir Singh performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Sept. 14
SERVICE PROJECT — Volunteers are invited to join the Marine Corps League #870 as members clean headstones at the Yountville Veterans Home Cemetery, 260 California Drive, at 8 a.m. Info, 224-1766; topsundin@hotmail.com.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CRAFT TO TREASURES SALE — St. Joan of Arc Church, 6404 Washington St., Yountville, hosts its annual Craft to Treasures sale and fundraiser from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Handmade items for sale include handmade cards, birdhouses and garden art.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
NAPA SANITATION DISTRICT OPEN HOUSE — The Napa Sanitation District, 1515 Soscol Ferry Road, Napa, hosts tours of its a state-of-the-art Soscol Water Recycling Facility from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet staff, watch large equipment demonstrations, and check out the birds that live on the marsh. Games and activities for children. Free admission. Info, napasan.com.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make recycled cardboard squids at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. Materials provided. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
CELEBRATE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY — Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 Saint Helena Highway North, Saint Helena, hosts a Mexican Independence Day celebration from noon-5 p.m. The free event includes mariachi music, dancing, bilingual mill tours, and hands-on crafts activities. Info, 963-2236; napaoutdoors.org; info@napavalleystateparks.org.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
ART HOUSE FILM — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the German thriller “Balloon” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
THE LOVE DIMENSION — The Love Dimension performs at St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, 816 Vallejo St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. as part of the Garden Music Series. Free admission. Info, stclairbrown.com.
MADS TOLLING TRIO — The Mads Tolling Trio performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave, St. Helena, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
SUNDAY
Sept. 15
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from noon.-3 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 1-5 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
MONDAY
Sept. 16
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
AMERICAN LEGION CELEBRATION — Napa’s American Legion Post 113 hosts a celebration in honor of the American Legion’s 100th anniversary at noon at Fuller Park at the corner of Jefferson and Oak streets in Napa. A luncheon for all U.S. Armed Services veterans and their families will be held following the ceremony at Post 113 Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa. Info, napalegion.org; 252-0837.
TUESDAY
Sept. 17
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘FANTASTIC MR. FOX’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Fantastic Mr. Fox” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.