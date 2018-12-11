TODAY
Dec. 11
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
FREE SKATE DAY — Western Health Advantage hosts a free community skate day at Napa on Ice at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 2-9 p.m. Ice skating and skate rental will be free for everyone. In order to accommodate as many skaters as possible, 1-hour sessions will be in effect. Info, onicerinks.com/napa-on-ice.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 12
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about the Christmas Bird Count at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
THURSDAY
Dec. 13
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
HOLIDAY ORNAMENTS— Kids ages 11-18 are invited to make Grinch-themed ornaments at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events;259-8394.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
‘SCROOGE IN LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the holiday musical “Scrooge in Love” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Dec. 14
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal book sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Half price on all sales today only. Info, folnapa.org.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — The Brown Street Gallery artists showcase their work at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events;259-8394.
‘SCROOGE IN LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the holiday musical “Scrooge in Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
ISLAND OF BLACK & WHITE — The rock band Island of Black & White performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SATURDAY
Dec. 15
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal book sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fill a bag of books for $5. Info, folnapa.org.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE— Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, hosts its holiday open house, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include wreath making, popcorn stringing and ornament making. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter.com.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
DOCUMENTARY SCREENING — Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, hosts a free screening of the documentary “13th“ at 11 a.m. Info, napamethodist.org.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make a recycled cork holiday ornament at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’ — Napa Regional Dance Company presents “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
‘DEGAS: PASSION FOR PERFECTION’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens “Degas: Passion for Perfection” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
TRIBUTE BAND BLOW OUT— Hot For Teacher, a tribute to Van Halen, and Stung, a tribute to The Police and Sting, perform at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
‘SCROOGE IN LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the holiday musical “Scrooge in Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Dec. 16
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal book sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from noon-5 p.m. Stuff two bags for $5 on the final day of the multimedia sale. Info, folnapa.org.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’ — Napa Regional Dance Company presents “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
‘SCROOGE IN LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the holiday musical “Scrooge in Love” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
HOLIDAY CONCERT — Sing Napa Valley, San Francisco Renaissance Dancers, and Napa Valley Children’s Chorus present the holiday concert “A Day For Dancing” at Napa United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
MONDAY
Dec. 17
4 FOR ART — The new art exhibit 4 For Art, featuring the works of Elizabeth Bush, Nick Cann, Mark Mattioli and Bev Wilson, is on display at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Open daily.
PHOENIX RISING — Phoenix Rising performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Proceeds benefit the Napa City Firefighters Charitable Fund. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
‘INCREDIBLES 2’— The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens “Incredibles 2” at 6:30 p.m. Popcorn and lemonade will be provided. Pajamas and stuffed animals welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4079.