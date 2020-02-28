Upcoming Events

GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop about step-by-step gardening design at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.

NAPA BEER MILE — The Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, is held from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $25. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 707-255-5591.

ASTRONOMY DAY — The American Canyon Recreation Department hosts Astronomy Day at the American Canyon Senior Multi-Use Center, 2185 Elliott Drive, American Canyon, from 1-4 p.m. Event includes hands-on STEAM activities for the whole family. Free admission. Info, cityofamericancanyon.org/government/recreation/community-events.