Today
July 7
LIVE ON THE GREEN — Enjoy live music and lawn games at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
MONDAY
July 8
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
July 9
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
July 10
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about oak trees at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
July 11
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TEEN CRAFTING — Make space suncatchers at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 4-5 p.m. Open to children ages 11-18. All materials provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. about growing bird-friendly gardens. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
FRIDAY
July 12
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Painter Jamie L. Luoto presents her work at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
LOCAL BANDS NIGHT — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents Local Bands Night, featuring Midnight Crush and Tall Order at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
ACOUSTIC ALCHEMY— The band Acoustic Alchemy performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$49. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS —Flynn Creek Circus presents “Out of Hat” at Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-$50. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
SATURDAY
July 13
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS —Flynn Creek Circus presents “Out of Hat” at Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12-$50. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
ACOUSTIC ALCHEMY— The band Acoustic Alchemy performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$49. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make constellation jars at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
‘VAN GOGH AND JAPAN’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the art film “Van Gogh and Japan” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “July Dance Party” at the Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a tango lesson. Live music by the Bob Gutierrez Band. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.