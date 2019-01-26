TODAY
Jan. 26
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
TAX HELP DAY — The Non-Profit Chapters of the California Society of Enrolled Agents offers free tax help at the Napa Farmers Market, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Info, 318-1680; mcgreal320@comcast.net.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘SWAN LAKE’ — Atlantic City Ballet presents “Swan Lake” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $40-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘GUY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the French film “Guy” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/artfilms.
‘SOMM 3’ — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “SOMM 3” at 5 p.m. In this documentary, three legendary wine critics sit down in Paris to taste the rarest bottles of their careers. Tickets are $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event.
‘THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the Lucky Penny Young Actor’s production of “The Enchanted Bookshop” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18-$35. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
CASSANDRA WILSON — Jazz vocalist Cassandra Wilson performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $65-$105. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Jan. 27
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
OPEN HOUSE — Napa Christian Campus of Education, 2201 Pine St., Napa, hosts an open house from noon-3 p.m. Guests will have have the opportunity to meet teachers and staff, tour the campus and ask questions. Free admission. Info, napachristian.com.
‘THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the Lucky Penny Young Actor’s production of “The Enchanted Bookshop” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18-$35. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MUSIC AT FIRST PRESBYTERIAN — Suzanne Quinlan, Tom Flesher and Kent Cohea perform music from the Baroque era to present day at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Info, fpcnapa.org; 224-8693.
MONDAY
Jan. 28
NAPA VALLEY PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY — Napa Valley Photographic Society meets at American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. January’s guest speaker Todd Pickering discusses the challenges of photography. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
TUESDAY
Jan. 29
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 30
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
Jan. 31
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 1
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
AL JARDINE — Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $49-$99. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
CLASS ACTION BAND — Class Action Band performs at NapaSport Steakhouse and Sports Lounge, 145 Gasser Drive, Suite A, Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Free admission.