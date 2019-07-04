Today
July 4
PARADE — The annual Napa Independence Day Parade is held in downtown Napa on Second and Third streets at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Celebrating the American Dream”. Info, napa4thofjulyparade.com.
AMERICAN CANYON FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVITIES — American Canyon’s Fourth of July celebration will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the annual parade, followed by daylong activities at Community Park II running from noon until the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Info, facebook.com/CityofAmericanCanyon.
CALISTOGA FOURTH OF JULY PARADE — The Downtown Calistoga Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. The parade, which travels along Lincoln Avenue and Fair Way (starting at Cedar Street), features dancing horses, marching bands, extravagant floats and more. Info, celebratenapavalley.org.
NAPA LIGHTS THE VALLEY — The City of Napa hosts a family-friendly festival at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 5-8 p.m. in honor of Independence Day. Festivities include music and a kids zone. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, facebook.com/napaparksandrec.
CONCERT IN THE PARK — The St. Helena Community Band performs a free patriotic concert in honor of Independence Day at Lyman Park, 1460 Main St., St. Helena at 5:30 p.m. Info, sainthelenaband.org.
FIREWORKS HIKE — The American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation hosts its annual Fireworks Hike at 8 p.m. at the Newell Open Space Trailhead located on the corner of Newell Drive and Donaldson Way East in American Canyon. Participants will hike about 1/2 mile into a viewing spot where participants will be able to see fireworks from American Canyon, Vallejo, Crockett, and even Marin. Suggested Donation is $5 per person or $10 per family. Info, info@acparks.org.
FRIDAY
July 5
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
NICK COLIONNE — Jazz guitarist Nick Colionne performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
July 6
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $5. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SUNDAY
July 7
SMOKER SUNDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Smoker Sunday from noon-3 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and made-to-order, signature sandwiches straight from Executive Chef Vincent Lesage’s 12-foot smoker. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
MONDAY
July 8
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
T UESDAY
July 9
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
July 10
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about oak trees at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.