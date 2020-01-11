To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Jan. 11
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CONSERVATION DAY — Volunteers will be planting native trees and pulling weeds at the Newell Open Space Preserve, 7000 Newell Drive, American Canyon, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch and refreshments provided. Participants between the ages of 14 to 17 need to be accompanied by an adult. Info, cityofamericancanyon.org/communityevents.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a gardening workshop about rose pruning at 10 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
HOW-TO FESTIVAL — Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts its annual How-To Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This interactive festival features 16 hands-on workshops. Learn a new skill or sharpen up the ones you have already. Info, 253-4235.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make ping pong ball monsters at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot-air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7-8 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
SUNDAY
Jan. 12
PET CLINIC — Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch hosts a free pet vaccination/microchip clinic at the CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free vaccinations and microchips will be given to the first 150 cats and dogs. Free spay/neuter vouchers will also be available. Info, jamesonrescueranch.org; 322-4563.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot-air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7-8 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
MONDAY
Jan. 13
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 15
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, invites teens, ages 11-18, to make winter slime from 3:30-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
CANDIDATE FORUM — Napa County Progressive Alliance hosts a social justice candidates forum at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-8:30 p.m. Candidates for Napa County Board of Supervisors seats in District 4 and District 5 have been invited to attend. Free admission. Info, 707-257-7435; http://bit.ly/35sog3y.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 16
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop “Citrus: Preserve It; Serve It” from 1-4 p.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $15. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 621-5528; rkcleveland@ucanr.edu.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens, ages 11-18, to make DIY painted mugs from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org; 253-4235.
REMARKABLE JOURNEYS — Jean and Jerry Hasser discuss their travels in Israel, Jordan and Egypt during the Remarkable Journeys series at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
FRIDAY
Jan. 17
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
NAPA LANTERN PARADE — A community Lantern Parade as part of the Napa Lighted Arts Festival takes place at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Anyone wearing lighted attire or carrying a lantern may participate. No fire is allowed; please use battery operated lights. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Brandon Vestal performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.