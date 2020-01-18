To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Jan. 18
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY — As part of a national movement for women’s rights, local residents are organizing Women’s March — Napa Valley from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants gather at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, and march to the Hall of Justice on Third Street. A rally will be held at 10:15 a.m. All are welcome. For route details, visit womensmarchnapavalley.org.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WILDLIFE RESCUE — Suisun Marsh Wildlife Rescue volunteers discuss wildlife care at Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Admission is $5 for non-Nature Center members. Info, cpnaturecenter.com.
DIY BODY SCRUB — Learn how to make a coffee body scrub at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at noon. Free admission. Supplies provided. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-644-1136.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
BOOK TALK — Authors Juliet Blackwell and Sofia Grant discuss their latest works at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga, at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/calistoga; 707-942-1616.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
DUELING PIANOS — Trinitas Cellars, 850 Bordeaux Way, Suite 1, Napa, hosts a dueling pianos battle as part of the Napa Valley Winter Music Series from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, http://bit.ly/2Fw3Goh.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot-air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7-8 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
SUNDAY
Jan. 19
MLK CELEBRATION — United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, hosts a Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at 5 p.m. The gathering includes music and guest speakers. In honor of King's commitment to community service, volunteer projects will be held throughout the Napa Valley on Monday, Jan. 20 -- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Info, facebook.com/mlkmonday.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MONDAY
Jan. 20
No events submitted.
TUESDAY
Jan. 21
EDUCATION DISCUSSION— Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti discusses the current school year, Title IX and educational highlights at the New Tech High School Café, 920 Yount St., Napa, from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 22
WILD AMERICAN CANYON — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild American Canyon presentation about opossums at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org; 707-253-4070.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 23
‘NOTORIOUS’ — 99.3 The Vine Studios, 135 Gasser Drive, Napa, hosts a classic movie night with the screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Notorious” at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, facebook.com/pg/99f3thevine/events.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Jan. 24
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
