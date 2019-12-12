To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Dec. 12
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
TOWN HALL — Democrats of Napa Valley hosts a Town Hall featuring 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but a ticket is required. Space is limited. To sign up, visit secure.actblue.com/donate/donv-ts2020.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Dec. 13
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for sale, including hard cover and paperback books in all genres, books and music on CD, DVDs, and games, are half-priced today. Info, folnapa.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — This month’s Art in the Library spotlight features the works of members in Vine Village, a nonprofit program for people with intellectual challenges. The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an artists reception for these artists at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ — Napa Valley College Theater Department presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the NVC Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
SATURDAY
Dec. 14
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
HOLIDAY GIFT FAIRE — The Santa’s Helpers holiday gift faire sets up shop at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Vendors will be selling holiday décor, antiques and collectibles, jewelry, clothing, candles, bath and body products and gourmet foods. Free admission. Info, santashelpersnapa.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts Bag Day at its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fill a bag for $5. Items for sale include hard cover and paperback books in all genres. Info, folnapa.org.
POTTERY OPEN STUDIO — Karen Winograde Pottery Studio, 2394 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts its annual open house and sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, karenwinogradepottery.com; 707-227-8556.
POTTERY SHOW — NBC Pottery, 380 Eastern Ave., Angwin, hosts its annual pottery show and sale from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, info@nbcpottery.com.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
HOLIDAY FAIR — New Technology High School, 920 Yount St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Fair, featuring gifts, crafts and foods, from noon-4 p.m. Free admission. Info, newtechhigh.org.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make hand-painted holiday ornaments at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. Supplies provided. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
HOLIDAY CANDLELIGHT TOUR — Napa County Landmarks hosts its annual holiday candlelight tour from 1-5 p.m. The self-guided tour includes access to holiday-adorned homes in downtown Napa. Tickets are $30-$40. A reception will be held at Napa United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, featuring music and refreshments. Info, napacountylandmarks.org.
‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ — Napa Valley College Theater Department presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the NVC Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’ — Transcendence Theater Company presents its “Broadway Holiday Spectacular” at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$129. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘WAGES OF FEAR’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the classic French film “Wages of Fear” at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
HOLIDAY CARRIAGE RIDES —Enjoy a free horse carriage ride through Yountville on Saturdays this holiday season. Rides are available at the Yountville Community Center, 6519 Washington St., from 4:30-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, yountville.com/events/holidays-in-yountville.
LIGHTED BOAT PARADE — The Napa Valley Yacht Club and Canoe Club presents the Napa River Lighted Boat Parade from 5:45-8:30 p.m. The group will cruise from the Napa Valley Yacht Club on Riverside Drive to the River Park Estates neighborhood south of Imola Avenue, then to downtown Napa and back to the Napa Valley Yacht Club. Info, 337-5614.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Dec. 15
POTTERY OPEN STUDIO — Karen Winograde Pottery Studio, 2394 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts its annual open house and sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, karenwinogradepottery.com; 707-227-8556.
POTTERY SHOW — NBC Pottery, 380 Eastern Ave., Angwin, hosts its annual pottery show and sale from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, info@nbcpottery.com.
HOLIDAY GIFT FAIRE — The Santa’s Helpers holiday gift faire sets up shop at the Napa Valley Expo 575 Third St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendors will be selling holiday décor, antiques and collectibles, jewelry, clothing, candles, bath and body products and gourmet foods. Free admission. Info, santashelpersnapa.com.
ART SHOW AND SALE — Artist Peter Scaturro hosts an open studio show from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 146 Monte Vista Drive in Napa. His works include abstract expressionist paintings, drawings and ceramic sculpture. Info, peterscaturro.com; peteralbertscaturro@gmail.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from noon-5 p.m. Stuff two bags for $5 on this final day of the Friends’ multi-media sale. Info, folnapa.org.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ — Napa Valley College Theater Department presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the NVC Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
MEDICAL CANNABIS DISCUSSION — Dr. William Troutt discusses medical cannabis therapies and treatments at The American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, from 2-4 p.m. Free admission. Info, harvesthoc.com/about-us/events.
HOLIDAY CONCERT — Sing Napa Valley presents its annual holiday concert at Napa United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
‘HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’ — Transcendence Theater Company presents its “Broadway Holiday Spectacular” at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $39-$129. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
Dec. 16
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Dec. 17
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7 p.m. During the winter months, films will be screened inside at the Ecolab Theater. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 18
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
‘WHITE CHRISTMAS’ — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts a free screening of the holiday classic “White Christmas” at 5:30 p.m. Info, lincolntheater.com.