TODAY
Nov. 9
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
HOLIDAY ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE — St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The event features folk art, jewelry, stained glass, country collectibles, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations, and original angel artistry. Info, 255-7200.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. . Info, napalibrary.org/events.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make pipe cleaner dragons at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. All materials provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
LIVING WELL WITH WILDLIFE SYMPOSIUM — Napa Wildlife Rescue hosts the Living Well with Wildlife Symposium at the Napa Valley College Upvalley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Learn what you can do to help wildlife in your neighborhood. Free admission. Info, napawildliferescue.org.
BAKEWARE SWAP — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a holiday bakeware swap from 2-3 p.m. Bring your clean, unwanted items to donate, and swap them for new items. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
‘AYLA: THE DAUGHTER OF WAR’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Turkish film “Ayla: The Daughter of War” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN — Pacific Union College SDA Church, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin, presents Music on the Mountain, a hymn sing and vespers concert, at 4 p.m. Free admission.
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ — Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
HOLIDAY ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE — St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The event features folk art, jewelry, stained glass, country collectibles, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations, and original angel artistry. Info, 255-7200.
‘EATING MY WAY THROUGH BASEBALL’ — Major League Baseball trainer Barry Weinberg discusses his book “Eating My Way Through Baseball” at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 11 a.m. CIA at Copia will present ballpark-inspired bites while Weinberg signs copies of his book. Admission is $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the Veterans Home of California– Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ — Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
MONDAY Nov. 11
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY — American Legion Post 113 & Auxiliary hosts a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park, corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, at 11 a.m.
TUESDAY Nov. 12
TABLETOP GAMING NIGHT — Napa Main Library hosts tabletop gaming night at the Napa Valley College Student Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Snacks provided. Free admission. Info, 253-4235.
WEDNESDAY Nov. 13
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 3:30 p.m. This meeting’s guests include Napa High Principal Monica Ready and representatives from Napa High academic department chairs. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about the geological history of the Napa River at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org; 253-4235.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY Nov. 14
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
‘SHE KILLS MONSTERS’ — American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, presents the student production “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. The show contains violence and explicit language not recommended for children 13 and younger. Tickets are $8-$12. Info, achsdrama.weebly.com.
FRIDAY Nov. 15
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
FOR THE LOVE OF WINE — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts For the Love of Wine: An Evening with Chef Rene Gabriel at 6 p.m. Join Chef René for an evening exploring Swiss cuisine paired with an exciting selection of Napa Valley wines. Tickets are $45. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/the-napa-swiss-connection.
SOMA TRIO — The SoMa Trio performs at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit Napa Climate Now. Info, 350bayarea.org/napaclimatenow.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ —Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘SHE KILLS MONSTERS’ — American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, presents the student production “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. The show contains violence and explicit language not recommended for children 13 and younger. Tickets are $8-$12. Info, achsdrama.weebly.com.