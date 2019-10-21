TODAY
Oct. 21
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
FREE FLU SHOTS — Napa County hosts a free flu shot clinic at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, from 3-6 p.m. Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available this year. Call 707-253-4270 to make an appointment.
TUESDAY
Oct. 22
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘BEETLEJUICE’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “Beetlejuice” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 6:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artist Anneli Henriksson discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 23
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Oct. 24
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author and photographer Daniel Fox discusses his new book “Feel the Wild” at Mad Fritz Brewing Company, 1282 Vidovich Ave., St. Helena, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50, and include a copy of Fox’s book. Info, napabookmine.com.
NELLIE MCKAY — Nellie McKay performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $19-$39. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
FRIDAY
Oct. 25
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
DENNIS QUAID AND JAMIE JAMES — Dennis Quaid and Jamie James perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Oct. 26
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
TULOCAY CEMETERY HISTORY TOUR — Napa County Historical Society hosts a Tulocay Cemetery Walking Tour at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Juarez Building (the old cemetery office) at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Admission is $15-$20. RSVP encouraged. Check-in is at 10:15 a.m. Info, info@napahistory.org; 224-1739.
STORY TIME — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts a Dia de los Muertos story time, including music and singing, at 10:30 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 265-8131.
HOMETOWN HALLOWEEN — Costumed ghouls and goblins are invited to Trick-or-Treat at more than 40 stores displaying black and orange balloons in downtown Napa, on First and Main streets, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For a list of participating businesses, visit donapa.com.
FAMILY FALL FEST — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts its Family Fall Fest from noon-7 p.m. Festivities include carnival games, a bounce house, face painting, cookie decorating, Halloween crafts, live music and more. Admission is $25.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
HAUNTED WALKING TOUR — Napa County Landmarks hosts Napa: A Haunting We Will Go at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Main and Third streets, Napa, from 4-6 p.m. Local historian Rebecca Yerger will discuss Napa’s haunted past. Admission is $15-$25. Info, napacountylandmarks.org.
DENNIS QUAID AND JAMIE JAMES — Dennis Quaid and Jamie James perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MADAMA BUTTERFLY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens “Madama Butterfly” at 7 p.m. This version of the opera was filmed at the Teatro Real in Madrid. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Oct. 27
LIVE ON THE GREEN — Enjoy live music by Roderick Chambers and lawn games at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
‘COCO’ — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a screening of “Coco” at 1:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
LADIES OF JAZZ — Ladies of Jazz, featuring Toni Chiappetta and Ingrid McNicoll, comes to the St. John the Baptist parish hall, 924 Napa St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Proceeds benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com.