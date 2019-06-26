Today
June 26
BUBBLE SHOW — Sterling the Bubblesmith makes bubbles with hoops, loops and even his hands at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa at 10:30 a.m. A second show will be hosted at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 2:30 p.m. Best for ages 4 and older. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Sasha Paulsen discusses her new book “Dancing on the Spider’s Web” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
GUIDANCE BAND — Reggae musician Guidance Band performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
June 27
PUPPET SHOW — Sterling the Bubblesmith makes bubbles with hoops, loops and even his hands at the Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St., Calistoga, at 10 a.m. An additional show will be held at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 2:30 p.m. Best for ages 4 and older. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TOM BRAXTON — Saxophonist Tom Braxton performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $17.50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FOIL ART — Make space foil art at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs. St, Napa, at 3 p.m. This program is open to guests ages 7 and older. All materials provided. Info, 253-4070; napalibrary.org/events.
FRIDAY
June 28
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
THEATER SHOW — Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presents “My Mother the Astronaut” at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
JON B — JON B performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$79. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
TODD RUNDGREN — Musician Todd Rundgren presents “The Individualist” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$79. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SATURDAY
June 29
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
NAPA VOLUNTEER FAIR — The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership hosts its annual Napa Volunteer Fair at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More than 40 community groups are scheduled to appear. Free admission. Info, 252-6222; cvnl.org/event/3rd-annual-napa-volunteer-fair.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Nicole Walker discusses her book “Sustainablility: A Love Story” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Walker questions what it means to live sustainably while still being able to have Internet and eat bacon. Free admission. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org/events.
‘ART & MIND’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the documentary “Art & Mind” at 4 and 7 p.m. “Art & Mind” explores the relationship between art and madness. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
FAMILY FILM NIGHT — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Paddington 2” at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
JON B — JON B performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$79. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
June 30
SMOKER SUNDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Smoker Sunday from noon-3 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and made-to-order, signature sandwiches straight from Executive Chef Vincent Lesage’s 12-foot smoker. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
MONDAY
July 1
GUIDED TREE WALK — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a guided tree walk at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about local trees and enjoy Napa’s natural beauty. Free admission. Info, http://napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
July 2
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.