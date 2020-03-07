Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.

TODAY

March 7

NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.