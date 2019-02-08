TODAY
Feb. 8
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the first block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 7 p.m. The opening night celebration includes screening of “Bournonville Today” and “I’m a Creative Animal: Singer and Conductor Barbara Hannigan”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
OTTMAR LIEBERT AND LUNA NEGRA —Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
HIGHWAY POETS — North Bay band Highway Poets performs at JaM Cellars Wine and Music Studio, 1460 First St., Napa, at 9 p.m. Free admission. Info, jamcellars.com/events.
SATURDAY
Feb. 9
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
WHITE ELEPHANT SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts a white elephant sale from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The annual sale features dishes, books and miscellaneous household items. Info, 592-5638.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
NAPA BEER MILE — The inaugural Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, is held from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $35. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 666-5923.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL: SHORT FILMS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the second block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 2 p.m. Block 2 features eight short films, including “Coffee Notes”, “Sirens Tango”, and “Duet”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “Laissez Le Bon Temps Rouler” at the Napa Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a samba lesson. Music by DJ Steve Luther. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org; 252-9239.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL FINALE — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the third and final block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 7 p.m. Block 3 includes feature films “Andre Van Damme & The Story of the Charleston Ballet” and “When I Dance”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
MERIT PARCEL — Indie rock band Merit Parcel performs at Ca’ Momi Osteria, 1141 First St., Napa, at 10 p.m. No cover charge. Info, camomiosteria.com.
SUNDAY
Feb. 10
WHITE ELEPHANT SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts a white elephant sale from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The annual sale features dishes, books and miscellaneous household items. Info, 592-5638.
PLANT MANAGEMENT TRAINING — The California Invasive Plant Council hosts invasive plant management training from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Skyline Wilderness Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. Topics include: invasive plant biology, control methods and restoration strategies. Free admission. Registration required. Info, cal-ipc.org/resources/volunteers/wildland-volunteer-network; aspindel@cal-ipc.org.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY — The Napa Valley Youth Symphony, featuring more than 100 young musicians from Napa and Sonoma counties, presents its winter concert at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
Feb. 11
‘REFUGEE’ — Napa County Reads presents “Refugee: A Conversation with Author Alan Gratz” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
TUESDAY
Feb. 12
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
TAX PREPARATION — AARP Tax-Aide counselors offer free tax preparation services to seniors and low- to moderate-income taxpayers at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. To make an appointment, call 492-5430. Info, taxaidenapa@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 13
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Linnaea Furlong from the Napa Wildlife Rescue Center. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
THURSDAY
Feb. 14
TAX PREPARATION — AARP Tax-Aide counselors offer free tax preparation services to seniors and low- to moderate-income taxpayers at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. To make an appointment, call 492-5430. Info, taxaidenapa@gmail.com.
CRAFTERNOONS — Make pompom bookmarks at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 4-5 p.m. This program is for library users ages 11-18. All supplies provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a game of Dungeon and Dragons at 4 p.m. Free admission. Games will be held monthly. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
ROCKAPELLA — E&M Presents “A Valentine’s Night with Rockapella” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
TAKE 6 —The band Take 6 performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $45-$95. Info, bluenotenapa.com.