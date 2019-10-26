TODAY
Oct. 26
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
TULOCAY CEMETERY HISTORY TOUR — Napa County Historical Society hosts a Tulocay Cemetery Walking Tour at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Juarez Building (the old cemetery office) at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Admission is $15-$20. RSVP encouraged. Check-in is at 10:15 a.m. Info, info@napahistory.org; 224-1739.
STORY TIME — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts a Dia de los Muertos story time, including music and singing, at 10:30 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 265-8131.
HOMETOWN HALLOWEEN — Costumed ghouls and goblins are invited to Trick-or-Treat at more than 40 stores displaying black and orange balloons in downtown Napa, on First and Main streets, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For a list of participating businesses, visit donapa.com.
FAMILY FALL FEST — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts its Family Fall Fest from noon-7 p.m. Festivities include carnival games, a bounce house, face painting, cookie decorating, Halloween crafts, live music and more. Admission is $25.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
HAUNTED WALKING TOUR — Napa County Landmarks hosts Napa: A Haunting We Will Go at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Main and Third streets, Napa, from 4-6 p.m. Local historian Rebecca Yerger will discuss Napa’s haunted past. Admission is $15-$25. Info, napacountylandmarks.org.
DENNIS QUAID AND JAMIE JAMES — Dennis Quaid and Jamie James perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MADAMA BUTTERFLY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens “Madama Butterfly” at 7 p.m. This version of the opera was filmed at the Teatro Real in Madrid. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Oct. 27
LIVE ON THE GREEN — Enjoy live music by Roderick Chambers and lawn games at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
‘COCO’ — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a screening of “Coco” at 1:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
LADIES OF JAZZ — Ladies of Jazz, featuring Toni Chiappetta and Ingrid McNicoll, comes to the St. John the Baptist parish hall, 924 Napa St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Proceeds benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
MONDAY
Oct. 28
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
FREE FLU SHOTS — Napa County hosts a free flu shot clinic at the Berryessa Senior Center, 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Road, Napa, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available this year. Call 707-253-4270 to make an appointment.
WIZARDS OF ELIXIRS — The Wizards of Elixirs cocktail competition invites guests to sample cocktails by wine country’s top bartenders from 6:30-8 p.m. at Archer Hotel Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, 1230 First St., Napa. Tickets are $50-$60. Proceeds benefit Stand for Kindness, which supports local families directly impacted by wildfires. Info, perfectpuree.com/wizards.
TUESDAY
Oct. 29
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
TRICK-OR-TREAT — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., hosts a free community Trick-or-Treat from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-community-trick-or-treat.
SPEECH TREK CONTEST — American Association of University Women Napa County Branch hosts its annual speech contest competition at the Napa Valley Unified School District office, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 6 p.m. This year’s topic is: “Are men and women truly equal today, or are the Suffragettes of 1920 still suffering in 2020?” Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net.
‘HOCUS POCUS’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “Hocus Pocus” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 6:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 30
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Sarita Lopez discusses her book “The Last Pageant in Texas” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Oct. 31
HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, 1515 Pueblo Ave., Napa, hosts a Halloween carnival from 5:30-8 p.m. This event provides a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. The event includes carnival game booths, a fortune teller, arts and crafts, face painting, and photo opportunities. Candy and prizes awarded at all booths. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Free admission. Info, thepositiveplace.org; 255-8866, ext. 115.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT — Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, hosts a Trunk-or-Treat for kids from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napamethodist.org.
EVIL VINES CEMETERY — Evil Vines Cemetery, 2110 Euclid Ave., Napa, welcomes guests from 6-9 p.m. Guests may brave a trip to the treat bowl and venture through eerie cemetery paths. Free admission. Info, facebook.com/EvilVinesCemetery.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
GARAGE HAUNT — Take a self-guided tour through the Garage Haunt, a Halloween display at 4440 Tanglewood Way, Napa, from 7-10 p.m. May be too scary for children. Info, facebook.com/thegaragehaunt.
HALLOWEEN STORY TIME — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts a Halloween story time for adults (21 and older) at 8 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
FRIDAY
Nov. 1
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
MOVIE — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $10. All film proceeds go to benefit the Darcy Aston Environmental Advocacy Scholarship for local high school students pursuing environmental studies. Info, napaenvironmentaled.org/eecnc-movie-night.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.