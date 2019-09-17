TODAY
Sept. 17
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘FANTASTIC MR. FOX’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Fantastic Mr. Fox” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 18
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘LIVES WELL LIVED’ — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens the documentary “Lives Well Lived” at 2 p.m. as part of the Joys of Elderhood series hosted by Rianda House and UpValley Village. Tickets are $6. Info, collabriacare.org/the-joys-of-elderhood.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Cara Wall discusses her book “The Dearly Beloved” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
‘MOTHERLOAD’ — As part of Walk & Roll to School Month, St. Helena Recreation hosts a free screening of “Motherload” at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St. Helena, at 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Sept. 19
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make painted picture frames from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.