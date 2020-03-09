Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.

TUESDAY

March 10

TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.

ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artist Sandra Ono discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.

WEDNESDAY

March 11

TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.