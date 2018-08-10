TODAY
Aug. 10
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
NAPA CITY NIGHTS — Napa City Nights returns to Veterans Memorial Park, located at Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, from 6:30-10 p.m. The Billy Martini Show, The 7th Sons, and Full Chizel are scheduled to perform. Free admission. Info, napacitynights.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Aug. 11
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents a pre-exhibit resource workshop at the Napa Valley Art Association Center, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn how to get your photos ready for exhibits, pricing, and what resources are available. Free to NVPS members; $5 for non-members. Info, geoff_hansen@icloud.com.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
NAPA YOUTH SYMPHONY — Napa Youth Symphony presents its Chamber Strings Intensive Recital at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “Prelude to the Perseids” at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a two-step lesson. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
MORE THAN ACOUSTIC — More Than Acoustic performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Admission is $25-$50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Aug. 12
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
NAPA LIVE: INSIDE & OUT — Thirty bands perform throughout downtown Napa as part of the music festival Napa Live. Bands will perform from noon-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, DoNapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘MY BEST FRIEND’ — Alliance Française de Napa hosts a showing of the French film (with English subtitles) “My Best Friend” at 6 p.m. at the Napa Valley Yacht Club, 100 Riverside Drive, Napa. Meet for French appetizers and wine at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. RSVP requested. Info, afnapa.com; 917-783-8033; events@afnapa.com.
MONDAY
Aug. 13
NAPA VALLEY DOG TRAINING CLUB — Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
TUESDAY
Aug. 14
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 15
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS — The Miró Quartet performs at the Di Rosa Preserve, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa, from 6:30-9 p.m. as part of the Music in the Vineyards series. Tickets are $60. Info, musicinthevineyards.org.
THURSDAY
Aug. 16
THURSDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make flower crowns at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs, at 4 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SEAN CARSCADDEN — Singer-songwriter Sean Carscadden performs at Priest Ranch Tasting Room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Info, priestranchwines.com/visit/events.
CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK — High-energy coverband Decades performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga. This is the final concert of the summer series. Free admission. Info, visitcalistoga.com.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.