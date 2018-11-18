TODAY
Nov. 18
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts its Christmas boutique from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
‘THE SANTA CLAUSE’ — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens “The Santa Clause” at 7 p.m. This free showing is the first in the holiday movie series courtesy of Lincoln Theater, Yountville Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Yountville. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
Nov. 19
4 FOR ART — The new art exhibit 4 For Art, featuring the works of Elizabeth Bush, Nick Cann, Mark Mattioli and Bev Wilson, is on display at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Open daily.
TUESDAY
Nov. 20
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. This is the final Tuesday market of the season. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 21
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING — Join your neighbors the night before Thanksgiving at Veterans Memorial Park, at the northeast corner of Main and Third streets in downtown Napa, for the annual Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. The event also includes performances by Napa’s Pepperette Baton & Dance Club, Napa Valley Dance Studio and Napa Sings. Free hot chocolate and cookies. Info, donapa.com.
THURSDAY
Nov. 22
THANKSGIVING DINNER — The Table at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for all who are hungry from 1-5 p.m. Dinner includes turkey, ham, squash, cranberry relish, gravy and rolls. Dessert also included. Free.
FRIDAY
Nov. 23
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
BLACK FRIDAY HIKE — Skip the shopping and connect with nature during a Black Friday Hike at Newell Open Space Preserve, 7000 Newell Drive, American Canyon, from 10 a.m.-noon. Hikes vary in length from 1.25 miles to 4.5 miles. Free admission. Info, sjohnson@cityofamericancanyon.org.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/.
JOSHUA RADIN — Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
TERREI ODABI — Soul singer Terrie Odabi performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SATURDAY
Nov. 24
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its Christmas Craft Faire and Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include wood and yard art; homemade candies and jams; clothing, jewelry and other artisan crafts. Info, 226-1214.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 3 p.m. Info, 253-4235.
‘THE GUILTY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Danish film “The Guilty” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
NAPA’S LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE — Napa’s Lighted Christmas Parade travels down Second and Third streets from 5-6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas”. Santa will appear in the Big Chair in the Riverfront Building on Main Street immediately following the parade. Free admission. Info, donapa.com.
JOSHUA RADIN — Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, bluenotenapa.com.