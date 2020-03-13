Upcoming Events

TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.

ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Animator Jodie Mack discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA at Copia Theater, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.

WEDNESDAY

March 18

NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

March 19