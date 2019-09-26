Sept. 26
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
Sept. 27
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
JAPANESE CHIT-CHAT — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Japanese Chit-Chat at 2:30 p.m. This group is meant for people to practice the Japanese language in a safe, open, and non-judgmental environment. Any level of proficiency is welcome. Learn simple words & phrases or come to chit-chat! Info, napalibrary.org/events.
PAINTING ACTIVITY — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a Dia de los Muertos inspired painting session at 3 p.m. Instruction will be available in Spanish and English. All supplies provided. Registration required. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
AL DI MEOLA — Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$100. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 28
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
OPEN STUDIOS NAPA VALLEY — Open Studios Napa Valley is a free, self-guided, art discovery tour covering 40 studios throughout Napa Valley. The tour runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. For a map, visit artnv.org/open-studios.
HISTORY TOUR — The Napa County Historical Society hosts a historic walking tour of downtown Napa from 10:15 a.m. Walkers will depart from the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, at 5:30. Registration is $20; $15 for members. Info, napahistory.org; 224-1739.
ENCHANTED VILLAGE FAIRE — Stone Bridge School, 1680 Los Carneros Ave., Napa, hosts its annual Enchanted Village Fair from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This is a school fundraiser and Renaissance fair complete with games, crafts, shops, food and entertainment. Admission is $2. Info, enchantedvillagefaire.com.
CRUSHERS OF COMEDY SHOW —Crushers of Comedy present “Crazy Rich Wines” at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Featured comedians include Kevin Camia, Helen Hong, Sierra Katow, Astuko Okatsuka, Aidan Park and Jenny Yang. Tickets are $42-$52. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
HORSE SHOW-JUMPING EXHIBITION — Diamond Mountain Stables, 1296 Diamond Mountain Road, Calistoga, hosts a horse show-jumping exhibition from 4-6 p.m. Admission is $20. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres included. To RSVP, call 272-6001; jrgaster@gmail.com.
AL DI MEOLA — Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$100. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
CHAD PRATHER —Comedian Chad Prather brings his Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY
Sept. 29
OPEN STUDIOS NAPA VALLEY — Open Studios Napa Valley is a free, self-guided, art discovery tour covering 40 studios throughout Napa Valley. The tour runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. For a map, visit artnv.org/open-studios.
RAINBOW PLAY DATE — Napa Bookmine’s Naomi Chamblin hosts story time during the Rainbow Play Date for LGBTQ families and allies at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Enjoy a morning in the park with snacks, a craft, and story time. Free admission. Info, Anne@first5napa.org.
LIVE ON THE GREEN — Enjoy live music by Jimmy Toor and lawn games at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
AL DI MEOLA — Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $39-$100. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
MONDAY
Sept. 30
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS MEETING — The Soda Canyon Fire Safe Council hosts an information meeting at the Vichy Elementary School multi-purpose room, 3261 Vichy Ave, Napa, from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss community safety. Representatives from Cal Fire, FireWise Foundation, and other county agencies will be making presentations. Info, napafirewise.org; sodacanyonstrong13@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Oct. 1
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
RETIREMENT RENEWAL FORUM — Collabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St., Napa, hosts the Retirement Renewal Forum presentation “Myths and Realities of Long-Term Care” at 5:30 p.m. Finding appropriate and affordable services can be challenging. At this forum, learn how to identify the array of services available and issues to consider. Free admission. RSVP required. Info, 258-9087, ext. 272; lduenas@collabriacare.org.
‘THE MUPPET MOVIE’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “The Muppet Movie” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7:15 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 2
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THE FEELIN’ ALRIGHT TOUR — Singer and guitarist Dave Mason brings The Feelin’ Alright Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, lincolntheater.com.