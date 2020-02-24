Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TUESDAY
Feb. 25
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 26
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
‘TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM’ — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens the documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
WATER WISE — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a water wise workshop about how to collect and store rainwater for later irrigation use at 6:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4070.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 27
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
JAZZ & FRIENDS — Rainbow Action Network hosts a Jazz & Friends community reading at the Community Resources for Children Toy Library, 3299 Claremont Way, Napa, at 3:30 p.m. “Julian is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love will be read in both English and Spanish and craft activities will follow. Free admission.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Andy Weinberger will read from his debut novel “An Old Man’s Game” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. p.m. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
AUBREY LOGAN — Jazz singer and trombone soloist Aubrey Logan performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$45. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 28
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
COFFEE CEREMONY — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony at 11 a.m. Space is limited. To register, call 707-253-4610. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens (ages 11-18 welcome) to explore the art of book folding from 4-5 p.m. Space is limited. Register by emailing Kathleen.Olding@countyofnapa.org. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
ARTIST RECEPTION — Stonehedge Tasting Room, 1004 Clinton St., Napa, hosts an artist reception for artists Maggy Walton and Janice Paterson from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-257-1068.
AUBREY LOGAN — Jazz singer and trombone soloist Aubrey Logan performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $20-$45. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TIN WOMAN’ — The Valley Players present “The Tin Woman” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Feb. 29
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop about step-by-step gardening design at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
NAPA BEER MILE — The Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, is held from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $25. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 707-255-5591.
ASTRONOMY DAY — The American Canyon Recreation Department hosts Astronomy Day at the American Canyon Senior Multi-Use Center, 2185 Elliott Drive, American Canyon, from 1-4 p.m. Event includes hands-on STEAM activities for the whole family. Free admission. Info, cityofamericancanyon.org/government/recreation/community-events.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘ORPHÉE ET EURIDICE’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the opera film “Orphée et Euridice” (performed in French accompanied by English subtitles) at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘THE TIN WOMAN’ — The Valley Players present “The Tin Woman” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
AUTHOR TALK — Novelist Ron Hansen presents “Hotly in Pursuit of the Real: The Role of the Catholic Writer” at 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa. Hansen is the author of “Exiles,” “Atticus,” and “The Assassination of Jesse James.” Free admission.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
March 1
‘THE TIN WOMAN’ — The Valley Players present “The Tin Woman” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
BOOK TALK — Author PF Kluge discusses his book “Keepers: Home & Away” at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/pf-kluge; 707-942-1616.
MARDI GRAS PARTY — Alliance Française de Napa hosts a Mardi Gras party at the Napa Yacht Club, 100 Riverside Drive, Napa, from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $25-$25. Info, AFnapa.com.