Upcoming Events

NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

Feb. 27

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.

JAZZ & FRIENDS — Rainbow Action Network hosts a Jazz & Friends community reading at the Community Resources for Children Toy Library, 3299 Claremont Way, Napa, at 3:30 p.m. “Julian is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love will be read in both English and Spanish and craft activities will follow. Free admission.

‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.