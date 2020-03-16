Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar. Please note that events may be abruptly canceled as a result of coronavirus concerns. Check with event organizers for the latest details.

TODAY

March 16

BOOK TALK — Discuss the books you are reading at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, during the no-obligation book club at 11 a.m. Join book lovers for a cup of coffee and casual conversation about current reads. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-644-1136.

CINEMABITES — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, hosts CinemaBites at 5 p.m. Cameo will screen the food documentary “Fantastic Fungi” and host a reception featuring gourmet foods and local wines. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Info, cameocinema.com.

TUESDAY

March 17

TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.