TODAY
Jan. 13
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 15
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, invites teens, ages 11-18, to make winter slime from 3:30-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
CANDIDATE FORUM — Napa County Progressive Alliance hosts a social justice candidates forum at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-8:30 p.m. Candidates for Napa County Board of Supervisors seats in District 4 and District 5 have been invited to attend. Free admission. Info, 707-257-7435; http://bit.ly/35sog3y.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 16
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop “Citrus: Preserve It; Serve It” from 1-4 p.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $15. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 621-5528; rkcleveland@ucanr.edu.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens, ages 11-18, to make DIY painted mugs from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org; 253-4235.
REMARKABLE JOURNEYS — Jean and Gerald Hasser discuss their travels in Israel, Jordan and Egypt during the Remarkable Journeys series at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
FRIDAY
Jan. 17
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
NAPA LANTERN PARADE — A Lantern Parade as part of the Napa Lighted Arts Festival takes place at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Anyone wearing lighted attire or carrying a lantern may participate. No fire is allowed; please use battery-operated lights. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Brandon Vestal performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Jan. 18
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY — As part of a national movement for women’s rights, local residents are organizing Women’s March — Napa Valley from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants gather at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, and march to the Hall of Justice on Third Street. A rally will be held at 10:15 a.m. All are welcome. For route details, visit womensmarchnapavalley.org.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WILDLIFE RESCUE — Suisun Marsh Wildlife Rescue volunteers discuss wildlife care at Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Admission is $5 for non-Nature Center members. Info, cpnaturecenter.com.
DIY BODY SCRUB — Learn how to make a coffee body scrub at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at noon. Free admission. Supplies provided. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-644-1136.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
BOOK TALK — Authors Juliet Blackwell and Sofia Grant discuss their latest works at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga, at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/calistoga; 707-942-1616.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
DUELING PIANOS — Trinitas Cellars, 850 Bordeaux Way, Suite 1, Napa, hosts a dueling pianos battle as part of the Napa Valley Winter Music Series from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, http://bit.ly/2Fw3Goh.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7-8 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
SUNDAY
Jan. 19
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot-air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7-8 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.