Today
June 15
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE #870 — All former and active Marines are invited to meet at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa, from 8-10:30 a.m. Info, 337-5241 ubpets@juno.com.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
OAK VOLUNTEER DAY— The Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts an oak volunteer day at Alston Park, 2037 Dry Creek Road, Napa, from 9-11:30 a.m. Volunteers of all ages are needed to check acorn plantings for growth, pull invasive weeds, and mulch newly planted trees. RSVP encouraged. Info, naparcd.org/volunteer-oak-day-may-18; 252-4189, ext. 3117; annay@naparcd.org.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
MODEL TRAIN OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Father’s Day bake sale from 2-5:30 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
SYMPHONY AT THE MOVIES — Symphony Napa Valley presents Symphony at the Movies, featuring music from “Star Wars”, “Harry Potter” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘ON BORROWED TIME’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Arabic comedy “On Borrowed Time” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
ARTISTS RECEPTION — The Stonehedge Winery Tasting Room, 1004 Clinton St., Napa, hosts an artists reception for photographer Karen Stevenson Wright and painter Susan Antonini from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free admission.
KIM WATERS — Saxophonist Kim Waters performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
June 16
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Mother’s Day bake sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from noon-3 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
DANCE RECITAL — Little Feet School of Dance presents its annual dance recital at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $22. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MONDAY
June 17
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
‘A CELEBRATION OF FRIENDSHIP’ — The Napa Pepperette Baton & Dance Club presents its annual recital “A Celebration of Friendship” at 6 p.m. at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa. Tickets are $15. Info, pepperettes.com.
MOVIE NIGHT — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens the animated family film “Home” at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TUESDAY
June
18 NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
MOVIE — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens “Guardians of the Galaxy” at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events. WEDNESDAY June 19 PUPPET SHOW — Caterpillar Puppets presents two shows at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. A third show will be hosted at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 2:30 p.m. Best for ages 4 and older. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TWEEN ART HOUR — Make galaxy canvas art at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs. St, Napa, at 3 p.m. Info, 253-4070; napalibrary.org/events.
LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
ANDY BUMATAI — Comedian Andy Bumatai performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com. THURSDAY June 20 PUPPET SHOW — Caterpillar Puppets presents a show at the Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St., Calistoga, at 10 a.m. Two additional shows will be held at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 2:30 and 3:45 p.m. Best for ages 4 and older. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
CRAFTING — Children 7 and older are invited to make constellation crafts at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 3 p.m. All materials provided. Info, 253-4070; napalibrary.org/events.
CRAFTERNOONS — Kids ages 11-18 are invited to make wire-wrapped jewelry at the Napa Main Library, 5808 Coombs St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 253-4235. FRIDAY June 21 ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
ART AND MUSIC — Flamenco guitarist Mark Taylor performs during a special tour of the Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking exhibit at the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, at 5 p.m. Admission ($20-$30) includes wine and tapas. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
CHRIS STANDRING — Soul-jazz guitarist Chris Standring performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$59. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Amanda Montell discusses her book “Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language” at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/amanda-montell.