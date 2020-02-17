To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TUESDAY
Feb. 18
‘TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM’ — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens the documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Abstract artist Eric Viet discusses his work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 19
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, invites teens, ages 11-18, to make pomp om door garland from 3:30-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org; 707-253-4235.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
NATE LOPEZ — Guitarist Nate Lopez performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $5-$12. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 20
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
BLACK GIRL MAGIC — In honor of Black History Month, the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts Painting 101: Black Girl Magic from 3-5 p.m. An in-house artist will guide guests through an art project celebrating “Black is Beautiful.” Supplies provided. Registration required. To RSVP, call 707-253-4235. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make rolled candles from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT — Benton Family Wines, 880 Vallejo St., Napa, hosts open mic night from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, Croze-cab.com.
MUSIC IN THE LIBRARY — Brazilian-American duo Monica da Silva and Chad Alger perform Bossa Nova inspired music at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
THE DALES — California-based band The Dales performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
FRIDAY NIGHT STORYTELLING — The Napa County Historical Society hosts Friday Night Storytelling at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Volunteer docents and staff will present research and selected passages found within the library catalog. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, napahistory.org.
‘THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA’ — Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, presents Don Zolidis’ “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$8.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Feb. 22
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235.
MARDI GRAS — American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts a Mardi Gras celebration from noon-3:30 p.m. Events include arts, crafts, music and snacks. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
ART RECEPTION — Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa, hosts an opening reception for its new show “Conversation Pieces” from 3:30-5 p.m. The show features the exhibit “Core Reflections” by San Francisco–based artist Davina Semo.” Free admission. Info, dirosaart.org; 707-226-5991, ext. 25; visit@dirosaart.org.
‘ONE NATION ONE KING’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the French film “One Nation One King” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN — Pacific Union College presents “Winter — Music on the Mountain” on at 4 p.m., at the PUC Church, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin. The concert will feature the church’s Rieger organ with Tom Flesher at the console. Free admission.
LUVPLANET — The band Luvplanet performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $5-$12. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA’ — Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, presents Don Zolidis’ “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$8.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Feb. 23
BRIDAL FAIRE — Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road, Napa, and Weddings by Darlene host a bridal faire from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-252-111, ext. 239.
ARTIST RECEPTION — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, presents an artists reception for the new gallery exhibit “Scale UP: A Cultural Convergence by Bay Area Women Artists” from 1-3 p.m. Free admission. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA’ — Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, presents Don Zolidis’ “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5-$8.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMMUNITY CONCERT — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts For the Love of Music, a free community concert, at 3 p.m. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘BROADWAY REVUE’ —Sing Napa Valley presents “Broadway Revue” at The Runway by Patrick Restaurant and Bar at the Napa County Airport, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, at 4 p.m. There will be selected songs from “Showboat”, “Oklahoma!”, “Hamilton”, “Wicked” and more. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
MONDAY
Feb. 24
NO EVENTS SUBMITTED
TUESDAY
Feb. 25
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.