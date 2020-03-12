Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar. Please note that events may be abruptly canceled as a result of coronavirus concerns. Check with event organizers for the latest details.

TODAY

March 12

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.

‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.

FRIDAY

March 13

JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.