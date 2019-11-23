To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Nov. 23
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
ACORNS TO OAKS — Join the effort to re-oak native oaks and plant trees to restore lost oaks. Volunteers will help plant acorns at Alston Park, 2001 Dry Creek Road, Napa, from 9-11:30 a.m. Volunteers are also needed to help weed planting areas and install protection around the plantings. All ages welcome. RSVP encouraged. Info, naparcd.org/event/volunteer-community-oak-planting-day; Ashley@NapaRCD.org ; 707-690-3117.
MODEL TRAIN HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
SANTA PAWS — Santa poses for photos with your pets at Pet Food Express, 3916 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Photos are $10 per photo. Proceeds benefit Paws For Healing. Info, pawsforhealing.org.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The event features 86 local and regional artists and chefs. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
HISTORY TOUR — The Napa County Historical Society hosts a historic walking tour of downtown Napa at 10:30 a.m. Walkers will depart from the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa. Check in is at 10:15 a.m. Registration is $20; $15 for members. Info, napahistory.org; 224-1739.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org/events.
SNACK HOUR — Join Chef Lisa Núñez-Hancock and learn how to make delicious and nutritious pumpkin and spice flavored energy balls at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at noon. This hands-on cooking class is for children and families. Free admission. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org/events.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. . Info, napalibrary.org/events.
PUPPET WORKSHOP — Make your own puppet and learn the art of puppeteering during the Puppet Festival Workshop at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Admission is $15. RSVP recommended. All ages welcome. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts its Christmas boutique from 2-5:30 p.m. The boutique features holiday decorations and gifts, home-baked goods, and raffles of quilts, afghans and gift baskets.Free admission.
PUPPET FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its 23rd annual Puppet Festival at 2:30 p.m. The event includes two live acts. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
SUNDAY
Nov. 24
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts its Christmas boutique from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The boutique features holiday decorations and gifts, home-baked goods, and raffles of quilts, afghans and gift baskets. Free admission.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features 86 local and regional artists and chefs. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
MODEL TRAIN HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
CONCERT — The North Bay Wind Ensemble performs at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 3 p.m. Admission is pay what you can. Info, musicnapavalley.org.
MONDAY
Nov. 25
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Nov. 26
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 27
NAPA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING — Join your neighbors the night before Thanksgiving at Veterans Memorial Park, at the northeast corner of Main and Third streets in downtown Napa, for the annual Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Free hot chocolate and cookies. Info, donapa.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Nov. 29
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SATURDAY
Nov. 30
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market hosts its annual Holiday Market from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Festivities include an Ugly Sweater contest, games, live music, story time and more. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its Christmas Craft Faire and Gift Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include jewelry, pottery, homemade candy and jams, toys, specialty items and other artisan crafts. Info, 226-1214.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WINTER MARKET — Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St Helena, hosts the St. Helena Winter Market craft fair from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The holiday shop features more than 25 vendors selling everything from jewelry and textiles to ceramics and artisanal foods. Free admission. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
TOY DRIVE — California Highway Patrol hosts a toy drive at Foster Freeze, 1195 W. Imola Ave, Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Toys will be distributed to children in need in Napa County.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
SUPERHERO SATURDAY — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Aquaman” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
OPERA FILM — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Paris National Opera’s performance of “Don Paquale” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/artfilms.html.
JIM BRICKMAN — Pianist Jim Brickman presents “A Christmas Celebration” concert at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.