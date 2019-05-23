Today
May 23
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
FRIDAY
May 24
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for sale, including hard cover and paperback books in all genres, books and music on CD, DVDs, and games, are half-priced today. Info, folnapa.org.
ORGANIST RECITAL — Organist Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany, performs at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, at 7 p.m. Free admission.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Clara Bijl performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY
May 25
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts Bag Day at its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fill a bag for $5. Items for sale include hard cover and paperback books in all genres. Info, folnapa.org.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘BUMBLEBEE’ — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens the film “Bumblebee” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, 644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.
‘AIDA’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the opera film “Aida” at 7 p.m. This film features a 2018 performances at the Teatro Real in Madrid. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SUNDAY
May 26
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from noon-5 p.m. Stuff two bags for $5 on this final day of the Friends’ multi-media sale. Info, folnapa.org.
MONDAY
May 27
NAPA MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCES — American Legion Post 113 sponsors the annual Napa Memorial Day observances at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Free admission. Info, 339-2727; napaveteran@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
May 28
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
May 29
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TRASH TALK — The Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts Napa Talks Trash at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Local recycling experts will touch on proper sorting techniques, waste minimization efforts, and the current state of some of the world’s trashiest problems. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org/napa-talks-trash; annay@naparcd.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.