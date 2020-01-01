To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
THURSDAY
Jan. 2
BLOOD DRIVE — A Vitalant bloodmobile will be stationed at outside the Herman Family Pavilion at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, 1000 Trancas St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit bloodheroes.com to schedule an appointment to donate blood.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners host an apple tree workshop at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
FRIDAY
Jan. 3
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SATURDAY
Jan. 4
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CARTOONS — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens classic Saturday Morning Cartoons from 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. January’s book is “Daytime Nighttime” by Diane Lang. The craft will be paper bag puppets. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
You have free articles remaining.
SUNDAY
Jan. 5
No events submitted.
MONDAY
Jan. 6
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens “Toy Story 4” at 6:30 p.m. Kids are welcome to come in pajamas and bring their pillows. Lemonade and popcorn will be provided. No registration is required. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
TUESDAY
Jan. 7
No events submitted
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 8
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 9
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.