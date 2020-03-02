Upcoming Events

‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.

FRIDAY

March 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.

MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.

CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.