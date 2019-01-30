TODAY
Jan. 30
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
Jan. 31
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 1
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts a sale at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The sale includes wide variety of books, including paperbacks, tradebacks and hardcovers; DVDs and CDs. Info, friendsofamcanlibrary.com.
AL JARDINE — Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $49-$99. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
CLASS ACTION BAND — Class Action Band performs at NapaSport Steakhouse and Sports Lounge, 145 Gasser Drive, Suite A, Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Free admission.
SATURDAY
Feb. 2
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SHELL NECKLACE WORKSHOP — Suscol Intertribal Council, 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, hosts a Native American craft class, from 10 a.m.-noon. Participants will be making shell jewelry with a pump drill. All materials are provided. Free admission. Info, suscolcouncil.org; lidia@suscolcouncil.org.
POET LAUREATE OFFICE HOURS — Meet with Napa County’s Poet Laureate to talk shop, commiserate writers block, discuss publishing, or workshop your poems at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts a sale at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The sale includes wide variety of books, including paperbacks, tradebacks and hardcovers; DVDs and CDs. Info, friendsofamcanlibrary.com.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Napa author Rick Deragon discusses his book “Fire in the Year of Four Emperors” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Copies of his book will be available for purchase, and there will be a book signing following the presentation. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org.
‘LIYANA’ — Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, hosts a free screening of the film “Liyana” at 3 p.m. The film is recommended for children ages 10 and older. Free admission. Info, napamethodist.org.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
VARSITY VOCALS — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts the Varsity Vocals International Championship of A Cappella at 7 p.m. The 2019 ICHSA West Semifinal features the top high school a cappella groups from the west region. Tickets are $30. Info, lincolntheater.com.
AL JARDINE — Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $49-$99. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Feb. 3
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
TUESDAY
Feb. 5
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
TAX PREPARATION — AARP Tax-Aide counselors offer free tax preparation services to seniors and low to moderate income taxpayers at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. To make an appointment, call 492-5430. Info, taxaidenapa@gmail.com.