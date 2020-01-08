To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Jan. 8
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 9
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
FRIDAY
Jan. 10
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 4-6 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
CLASS ACTION BAND — Class Action Band performs at NapaSport Steakhouse and Sports Lounge, 145 Gasser Drive, Suite A, Napa, from 8-10:30 p.m. Free admission.
SATUR
DAY
Jan. 11
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
You have free articles remaining.
CONSERVATION DAY — Volunteers will be planting native trees and pulling weeds at the Newell Open Space Preserve, 7000 Newell Drive, American Canyon, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch and refreshments provided. Participants between the ages of 14 to 17 need to be accompanied by an adult. Info, cityofamericancanyon.org/communityevents.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a gardening workshop about rose pruning at 10 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
HOW-TO FESTIVAL — Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts its annual How-To Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This interactive festival features 16 hands-on workshops. Learn a new skill or sharpen up the ones you have already. Info, 253-4235.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make ping pong ball monsters at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot-air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7-8 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
SUNDAY
Jan. 12
PET CLINIC — Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch hosts a free pet vaccination/microchip clinic at the CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free vaccinations and microchips will be given to the first 150 cats and dogs. Free spay/neuter vouchers will also be available. Info, jamesonrescueranch.org; 322-4563.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot-air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7-8 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
MONDAY
Jan. 13
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.