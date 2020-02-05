To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Feb. 5
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Mary Ladd, author of “The Wig Diaries”, discusses her book at Copperfield’s Books, 3740 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/mary-ladd.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 6
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
DEATH CAFÉ NAPA — At a Death Café, friends and strangers come together in a relaxed, safe and supportive setting to talk about death while enjoying tea and cake. Death Café Napa is held from 6-8 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/87658329423. Info, 707-738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com; deathcafe.com.
AUTHORS FORUM — Napa County American Association of University Women Scholarship Foundation hosts an authors forum at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Valley Highway, Napa, from 6:30-9 p.m. Featured authors include Shobha Rao (“Girls Burn Brighter”), Sheri Salata (“The Beautiful No”) , Namwali Serpell (“The Old Drift”) and Julia Flynn Siler (“The White Devils Daughters”). Admission is $40. Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net.
FRIDAY
Feb. 7
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
BLACK GIRL MAGIC — In honor of Black History Month, the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Painting 101: Black Girl Magic from 3-5 p.m. An in-house artist will guide guests through an art project celebrating “Black is Beautiful.” Supplies provided. Registration required. To RSVP, call 707-253-4235. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
POETRY OUT LOUD — Arts Council Napa Valley hosts Poetry Out Loud Napa County, featuring local high school students, at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-738-0997; artscouncilnapavalley.org.
SATURDAY
Feb. 8
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 11 a.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make tea light ocean jars at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 707-644-1136.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘THIS IS MY BRAVE’ — Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, hosts “This is My Brave” at 2 p.m. The show, which features real stories by Napa Valley residents ages 14-24, is dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling. Performances feature local young people who live with mental health disorders sharing their stories through spoken word, original poetry, original music and dance. Tickets are $20; $10 for students. Info, thisismybrave.org/events.
SUNDAY
Feb. 9
‘THIS IS MY BRAVE’ — St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., St. Helena, hosts “This is My Brave” at 2 p.m. The show, which features real stories by Napa Valley residents ages 14-24, is dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling. Performances feature local young people who live with mental health disorders sharing their stories through spoken word, original poetry, original music and dance. Tickets are $20; $10 for students. Info, thisismybrave.org/events.
OSCAR BASH —Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena hosts its annual Oscars party beginning with a red carpet at 3 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite movie star and bring an appetizer to contribute to the potluck. Tickets are $35 and include popcorn and wine. Info, cameocinema.com/movie/oscar-bash.
‘FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES’ — Napa Center for Thought & Culture screens the 2019 documentary “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30. Info, nctcnapa.org.
MONDAY
Feb. 10
BOOK TALK — Discuss the books you are reading at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, during the no-obligation book club at 11 a.m. Join book lovers for a cup of coffee and casual conversation about current reads. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-644-1136.
TUESDAY
Feb. 11
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.