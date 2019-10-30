TODAY
Oct. 30
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Sarita Lopez discusses her book “The Last Pageant in Texas” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Oct. 31
HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, 1515 Pueblo Ave., Napa, hosts a Halloween carnival from 5:30-8 p.m. This event provides a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. The event includes carnival game booths, a fortune teller, arts and crafts, face painting, and photo opportunities. Candy and prizes awarded at all booths. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Free admission. Info, thepositiveplace.org; 255-8866, ext. 115.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT — Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, hosts a Trunk-or-Treat for kids from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napamethodist.org.
EVIL VINES CEMETERY — Evil Vines Cemetery, 2110 Euclid Ave., Napa, welcomes guests from 6-9 p.m. Guests may brave a trip to the treat bowl and venture through eerie cemetery paths. Free admission. Info, facebook.com/EvilVinesCemetery.
GARAGE HAUNT — Take a self-guided tour through the Garage Haunt, a Halloween display at 4440 Tanglewood Way, Napa, from 7-10 p.m. May be too scary for children. Info, facebook.com/thegaragehaunt.
HALLOWEEN STORY TIME — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts a Halloween story time for adults (21 and older) at 8 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
FRIDAY
Nov. 1
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
MOVIE — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $10. All film proceeds go to benefit the Darcy Aston Environmental Advocacy Scholarship for local high school students pursuing environmental studies. Info, napaenvironmentaled.org/eecnc-movie-night.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Nov. 2
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
You have free articles remaining.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
TREASURES OF CHRISTMAS PAST FAIRE — Community Projects, Inc., 715 Franklin St., Napa, hosts its annual Treasures of Christmas Past holiday boutique from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for sale include trees, wreaths, ornaments, toys and other holiday décor. Info, communityprojectsnapa.com; 226-7585.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info,
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Wendy Gorton discusses her book “50 Hikes with Kids: California” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 4 p.m. The guide highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in California and each entry includes the essential details: easy-to-read directions, a detailed map, trail-side activities, bathroom access, and more. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
DISCUSSION — Joseph Pearce, best-selling author of numerous literary biographies, presents his most recent work “Literature: What Every Catholic Should Know” at Kolbe Academy & Trinity Prep, 2055 Redwood Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, 258-9030.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Nov. 3
TREASURES OF CHRISTMAS PAST FAIRE — Community Projects, Inc., 715 Franklin St., Napa, hosts its annual Treasures of Christmas Past holiday boutique from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for sale include trees, wreaths, ornaments, toys and other holiday décor. Info, communityprojectsnapa.com; 226-7585.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
CONCERT — Sing Napa Valley presents an Afternoon of Arias & Art Songs at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40. Advance tickets only. The location of the show will be given when tickets are purchased. Info, singnapavalley.org.
OPEN MIC — Napa Valley Writers hosts an open mic event at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees may have up to five minutes to present poetry, fiction/nonfiction or memoir compositions. Free admission. Info, napavalleywriters.net.
THREE DOG NIGHT — Three Dog Night performs at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
Nov. 4
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Nov. 5
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artists Audrey Snyder and Joe Riley discuss their work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA at Copia Theater, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.