Today
Aug. 13
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘CAPTAIN MARVEL’ — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens the film “Captain Marvel” as part of its afternoon teen program. Screening is open to guests ages 11-18. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 253-4235.
TOMATO TASTING — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a free tomato tasting from 6-7 p.m. in the Lifeworks Room. Info, 253-4235.
‘HAIRSPRAY’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Hairspray” (1988) as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 8 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 14
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 3:30 p.m. This meeting’s guests include the 2019 Napa High scholarship winners. A Napa High representative will also stop by to preview the upcoming school year. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about squirrels and wildlife management at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Aug. 15
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make Fizzy Galaxy Bath Dust from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
BAYONICS — Bay Area rock band Bayonics performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $19-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Aug. 16
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SHOW & SHINE — A warm-up to the Main Street Reunion Car Show, Show & Shine is a car show featuring 150 pre-1976 cars and trucks at former Cinedome parking lot at the corner of Pearl Street and Soscol Avenue in downtown Napa from 5-8:30 p.m. Info, DoNapa.com; 257-0322.
KIRK WHALUM — Singer Kirk Whalum performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$79. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Aug. 17
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
MAIN STREET REUNION CAR SHOW — The Main Street Reunion Car Show, featuring 400 pre-1976 cars, is held on Main and Third streets in downtown Napa from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Info, DoNapa.com; 257-0322.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘NO DATE, NO SIGNATURE’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Iranian mystery “No Date, No Signature” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
REDS, WHITES AND BLUEGRASS — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts the outdoor concert Reds, Whites and Bluegrass from 5-7 p.m. Admission is $20. Food and wine available for purchase. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
KIRK WHALUM — Singer Kirk Whalum performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$79. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Aug. 18
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from noon.-3 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
BARK FOR LIFE — Napa’s Relay For Life hosts the doggie equivalent Bark For Life at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Drove, Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Admission is $25 per dog. All proceeds are donated to the American Cancer Society. The fundraiser includes food, music, vendors, doggie games and a dress-up contest. Info, relayforlife.org/barknapaca.
MONDAY
Aug. 19
MUSIC & MOVEMENT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.