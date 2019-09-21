TODAY
Sept. 21
PARKING LOT SALE — The Napa High School Music Department hosts a parking lot sale fundraiser on campus, 2475 Jefferson St., Napa, from 8 a.m.-noon. Proceeds will benefit the Napa High band and choir programs.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
COASTAL CLEANUP DAY — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts volunteer cleanups throughout Napa County from 9 a.m.-noon in honor of California Coastal Cleanup Day. For a list of locations, visit naparcd.org/coastalcleanupday.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its community yard sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The sale features tools, clothing, books and more. Free admission. Info, 226-1214.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
OPEN STUDIOS NAPA VALLEY — Open Studios Napa Valley is a free, self-guided, art discovery tour covering 40 studios throughout Napa Valley. The tour runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. For a map, visit artnv.org/open-studios.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts Bag Day at its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fill a bag for $5. Items for sale include hard cover and paperback books in all genres. Info, folnapa.org.
MODEL TRAIN OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘IN SAFE HANDS’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the French film “In Safe Hands” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
CONCERT — The Pacific Union College Church, 10 Angwin Ave., Angwin, hosts its Hymn Sing Festival at 4 p.m. Free admission.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Sept. 22
OPEN STUDIOS NAPA VALLEY — Open Studios Napa Valley is a free, self-guided, art discovery tour covering 40 studios throughout Napa Valley. The tour runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. For a map, visit artnv.org/open-studios.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from noon-5 p.m. Stuff two bags for $5 on this final day of the Friends’ multi-media sale. Info, folnapa.org.
‘SPIRITS OF ST. HELENA’ —The stories of French winemakers, portrayed by St. Helena High School Drama Club students, are featured from 1-4 p.m. during the St. Helena Historical Society’s annual “Spirits of St. Helena” cemetery tour. Admission is $10; Info, shstory.org; 967-5502.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
‘REFUGEES IN AMERICA’ — Rabbi Lee Bycel discusses his book “Refugees in America” at 4 p.m. at Congregation Beth Sholom, 1455 Elm St., Napa. Info, 733-3199; elayna@napabookmine.com.
KENNY BARRON — Pianist Kenny Barron performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 4 p.m. This show is hosted by the Napa Valley Jazz Society. Tickets are $25-$45. Info, bluenotenapa.com; nvjs.org.
MONDAY
Sept. 23
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Sept. 24
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artist Robin Hill discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at the CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
‘ROLL BOUNCE — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Roll Bounce” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 25
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 26
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FRIDAY
Sept. 27
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
JAPANESE CHIT CHAT — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Japanese Chit-Chat at 2:30 p.m. This group is meant for people to practice the Japanese language in a safe, open, and non-judgmental environment. Any level of proficiency is welcome. Learn simple words & phrases or come to chit-chat! Info, napalibrary.org/events.
PAINTING ACTIVITY — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a Dia de los Muertos inspired painting session at 3 p.m. Instruction will be available in Spanish and English. All supplies provided. Registration required. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
AL DI MEOLA — Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$100. Info, bluenotenapa.com.