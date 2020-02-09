To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Feb. 9
‘THIS IS MY BRAVE’ — St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., St. Helena, hosts “This is My Brave” at 2 p.m. The show, which features real stories by Napa Valley residents ages 14-24, is dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling. Performances feature local young people who live with mental health disorders sharing their stories through spoken word, original poetry, original music and dance. Tickets are $20; $10 for students. Info, thisismybrave.org/events.
OSCAR BASH —Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena hosts its annual Oscars party beginning with a red carpet at 3 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite movie star and bring an appetizer to contribute to the potluck. Tickets are $35 and include popcorn and wine. Info, cameocinema.com/movie/oscar-bash.
‘FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES’ — Napa Center for Thought & Culture screens the 2019 documentary “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30. Info, nctcnapa.org.
MONDAY
Feb. 10
BLOOD DRIVE — A Vitalant Bloodmobile will be at Napa Fire Station 1, 930 Seminary St., Napa, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Those interested in donating blood can make an appointment at vitalant.org. Info, 707-890-1458.
BOOK TALK — Discuss the books you are reading at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, during the no-obligation book club at 11 a.m. Join book lovers for a cup of coffee and casual conversation about current reads. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-644-1136.
TUESDAY
Feb. 11
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 12
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — The Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at noon. Guest speakers include Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti and NVUSD Facilities and Maintenance Assistant Superintendent Mike Pearson. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts the virtual reality experience “Nefertari: Journey to Eternity” from 4-6 p.m. In Egypt’s legendary Valley of the Queens lies Queen Nefertari’s tomb, one of the modern world’s most detailed windows into ancient Egyptians’ journey towards the afterlife. Step inside the fabled tomb and immerse yourself in the story of its art, history, construction, and mythology through interactive elements and state-of-the-art technology. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-299-1764.
CANDY SUSHI — Teens ages 11-18 are invited to make candy sushi at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4 p.m. All materials provided while supplies last. Free admission. Info, apalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
‘THE LOOK OF LOVE’ — Kellie Fuller presents “The Look of Love” – a ‘60s musical revue – at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 13
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a pop-up art gallery featuring the work of local black artists from 1-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
AVERY SUNSHINE — Singer Avery Sunshine performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$60. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘GENERATION ZAPPED’ — Napa County Progressive Alliance hosts a freww showing of the documentary “Generation Zapped” at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. The film is about health risks of wireless technology; a brief discussion will follow the film. Info, 707-226-9220.
FRIDAY
Feb. 14
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Feb. 15
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
RIVER CLEANUP — The Napa Resource Conservation District hosts a river cleanup event at the Riverside Park playground on Riverside Drive at the corners of Cross and Pine streets from 9-11:30 a.m. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-690-3117 or email Ashley@NapaRCD.com. Info, naparcd.org/volunteerfeb15.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
DITCHING PAT — The San Francisco duo Ditching Pat performs at Paupaiz Fine Coffees, 978 Kaiser Road, Suite B, Napa, at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-224-7434; facebook.com/PaupaizCoffee.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘MIDWAY’ — The Tug McGraw Foundation hosts a free screening of the World War II film “Midway” at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. The film, rated PG-13, stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid and Mandy Moore.A Q&A with the film’s screenwriter and production designer follows the film. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘PAIN AND GLORY’ — — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Academy Award nominated film “Pain and Glory” – featuring Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia and Penélope Cruz – at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Valentine’s Day bake sale from 5-5:30 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
