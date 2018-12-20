TODAY Dec. 20
CRAFT HOUR — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites children ages 4 and older to make superhero crafts inspired by the film “Incredibles 2” from 3-4 p.m. Materials provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4079.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make bath bombs from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY Dec. 21
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
ONE MORE TRY — George Michael tribute band One More Try performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27-$32. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
JESSY J — Contemporary jazz musician Jessy J performs two holiday shows at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY Dec. 22
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make ping-pong ball snowman holiday ornaments at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS — Santa greets visitors at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Christmas carolers will be strolling the area, infusing holiday cheer as guests shop. Free admission. Info, firststreetnapa.com.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
JESSY J — Contemporary jazz musician Jessy J performs two holiday shows at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
ABBA-SOLUTELY CHRISTMAS SHOW — The ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show, featuring the songs of ABBA, comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THE RHYTHM METHOD 4 — Cover band The Rhythm Method 4 performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SUNDAY Dec. 23
DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS — Santa greets visitors at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Christmas carolers will be strolling the area, infusing holiday cheer as guests shop. Free admission. Info, firststreetnapa.com.
‘HOLIDAY IN HARMONY’ — Lucky Penny Productions presents the family-friendly musical treat “Holiday in Harmony: An Olde Fashioned Christmas,“ featuring performances by members of the Lucky Penny family, at 2 p.m. at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, luckypennynapa.com.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
FRIDAY Dec. 28
ILLEAGLES — Illeagles, a tribute to the Eagles, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$27. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY Dec. 29
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
POP! A SPARKLING WINE CELEBRATION — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts Pop! A Sparkling Wine Celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. The event includes an eclectic selection of sparkling wines paired with hors d’oeuvres from the CIA chefs. Tickets are $50. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
WHEN DOVES CRY — When Doves Cry, a tribute to Prince, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $27-$30. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY Dec. 30
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
SUNDAY JAZZ — Mike Greensill, Janice Maxie Reid and Mads Tolling perform at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.