To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Nov. 7
NATURE CRAFT HOUR — Bring two different types of leaves to participate in a nature craft with Kathy Mathe at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
DEATH CAFÉ NAPA — At a Death Café, friends and strangers come together in a relaxed, safe and supportive setting to talk about death while enjoying tea and cake. Death Café Napa is held from 6-8 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/death-cafe-napa-tickets-77380108989. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com; deathcafe.com.
MASTER GARDENERS — The Napa County Master Gardeners present “Beyond Peaches and Apples: Unusual Fruits For Your Backyard” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Nov. 8
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Liz Stohlman presents her paintings at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Kami McBride discusses her book “The Herbal Kitchen” at Copperfield’s Books, 3740 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/kami-mcbride.
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ —Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Brent Pella performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 9
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
HOLIDAY ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE — St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The event features folk art, jewelry, stained glass, country collectibles, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations, and original angel artistry. Info, 255-7200.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
LIVING WELL WITH WILDLIFE SYMPOSIUM — Napa Wildlife Rescue hosts the Living Well with Wildlife Symposium at the Napa Valley College Upvalley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Learn what you can do to help wildlife in your neighborhood. Free admission. Info, napawildliferescue.org.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make pipe cleaner dragons at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. All materials provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. . Info, napalibrary.org/events.
BAKEWARE SWAP — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a holiday bake ware swap from 2-3 p.m. Bring your clean, unwanted items to donate, and swap them for new items. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
‘AYLA: THE DAUGHTER OF WAR’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Turkish film “Ayla: The Daughter of War” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN — Pacific Union College Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin, presents Music on the Mountain, a hymn sing and vespers concert, at 4 p.m. Free admission.
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ — Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
SUNDAY Nov. 10
HOLIDAY ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE — St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The event features folk art, jewelry, stained glass, country collectibles, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations, and original angel artistry. Info, 255-7200.
‘EATING MY WAY THROUGH BASEBALL’ — Major League Baseball trainer Barry Weinberg discusses his book “Eating My Way Through Baseball” at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 11 a.m. CIA at Copia will present ballpark-inspired bites while Weinberg signs copies of his book. Admission is $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS — Jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $55-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the Veterans Home of California– Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ — Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
MONDAY Nov. 11
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY — American Legion Post 113 & Auxiliary hosts a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park, corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, at 11 a.m.
TUESDAY Nov. 12
TABLETOP GAMING NIGHT — Napa Main Library hosts tabletop gaming night at the Napa Valley College Student Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Snacks provided. Free admission. Info, 253-4235.
WEDNESDAY Nov. 13
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 3:30 p.m. This meeting’s guests include Napa High Principal Monica Ready and representatives from Napa High academic department chairs. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about the geological history of the Napa River at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org; 253-4235.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.