Upcoming Events

COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.

‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.

SATURDAY

Feb. 22

NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.