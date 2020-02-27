Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.

TODAY

Feb. 27

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.

JAZZ & FRIENDS — Rainbow Action Network hosts a Jazz & Friends community reading at the Community Resources for Children Toy Library, 3299 Claremont Way, Napa, at 3:30 p.m. “Julian is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love will be read in both English and Spanish and craft activities will follow. Free admission.

‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.

MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Andy Weinberger will read from his debut novel “An Old Man’s Game” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. p.m. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.