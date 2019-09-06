TODAY
Sept. 6
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
JAPANESE CHIT-CHAT — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Japanese Chit-Chat at 2:30 p.m. This group is meant for people to practice the Japanese language in a safe, open, and non-judgmental environment. Any level of proficiency is welcome. Learn simple words & phrases or come to chit-chat! Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
BROKE IN STEREO — Singer-songwriter Broke In Stereo performs at JaM Cellars, 1460 First St., Napa, at 9 p.m. Free admission. Info. facebook.com/pg/JaMCellars/events.
SATURDAY
Sept. 7
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
WALKING TOUR — Napa County Landmarks hosts a historic walking tour of Fuller Park in downtown Napa from 10-11:30 a.m. This historic district offers a wide array of architectural styles, from Queen Anne to Greek Revival to Prairie. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, napacountylandmarks.org; 255-1836.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
AIRPORT DAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, hosts Airport Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be planes on display as well as live music, food and beverage vendors, a classic car show and face painting with Betty Buttons the Clown. Free admission. Info, napacountyairport.org.
TASTE OF MOUNT VEEDER — The Hess Collection Winery, 4411 Redwood Road, Napa, hosts Taste of Mount Veeder, from 1-4 p.m. Wines from 28 Mount Veeder wineries will be showcased during the event. Tickets are $125. Info, mtveederwines.com/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
CALISTOGA WINE EXPERIENCE — The Calistoga Wine Experience takes place at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga, from 4-7 p.m. Guests will taste wines from more than 30 Calistoga wineries, meet the owners and winemakers, and enjoy light bites and live music. Admission is $75. Info, calistogawinegrowers.com.
CONVERSATIONS AT COPIA — Culinary expert Andrew Zimmern leads the discussion “Culture & Cuisine: What does it mean to be authentic and who gets to cook what?” at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $95. Admission includes a pre-event reception to meet-and-mingle with featured panelists and enjoy wine and bites. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
NAPA VALLEY COWBOY MUSIC AND POETRY GATHERING — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts the Napa Valley Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Sept. 8
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MONDAY
Sept. 9
GUIDED TREE WALK — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a guided tree walk at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about local trees and enjoy Napa’s natural beauty. Meet at the corner of Jefferson and Oak streets. Free admission. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Sept. 10
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
SALSA CONTEST — Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts its annual salsa-making contest from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org.
‘A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN’— The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “A League of Their Own” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 8 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 11
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
REMEMBERING 9/11— Napa Sunrise Rotary hosts a memorial service to remember those lost during the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will be held at the 9/11 Memorial Garden on the 1000 block of Main Street in downtown Napa at 4 p.m. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 12
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.