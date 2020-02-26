Upcoming Events

AUBREY LOGAN — Jazz singer and trombone soloist Aubrey Logan performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $20-$45. Info, bluenotenapa.com.

‘THE TIN WOMAN’ — The Valley Players present “The Tin Woman” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.

‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.

SATURDAY

Feb. 29

NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.